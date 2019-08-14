Kore Potash Plc Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 (ASX:KP2) Stock Price Down 18.2%

Kore Potash Plc Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 (ASX:KP2) shares dropped 18.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.03 ($0.02) and last traded at A$0.03 ($0.02), approximately 62,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.03 ($0.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86.

Get Kore Potash Plc Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 alerts:

In other Kore Potash Plc Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 news, insider Stuart (Brad) Sampson 26,900,000 shares of Kore Potash Plc Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th.

About Kore Potash Plc Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 (ASX:KP2)

Kore Potash plc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Central Africa. Its primary asset is the Sintoukola Potash Project comprises 2 exploration license located in the Republic of Congo. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Kore Potash Plc Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Potash Plc Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.