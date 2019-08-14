Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 5,000 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.09% of Incyte worth $15,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INCY. Sector Gamma AS boosted its stake in Incyte by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 313,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,668,000 after buying an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $637,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 250,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,318,000 after buying an additional 141,216 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Incyte by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 120,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after buying an additional 9,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,980,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INCY traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $81.89. The company had a trading volume of 19,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,734. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 100.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.61. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $89.30.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Incyte had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $529.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on INCY. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Incyte in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $146,660.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 277,597 shares in the company, valued at $23,615,176.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $76,633.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,040 shares of company stock valued at $9,627,376 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

