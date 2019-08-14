Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 459 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 453.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.08.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $847,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HON traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.19. 47,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,290. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.48 and a 1 year high of $178.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.