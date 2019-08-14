Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $21.42 Million Position in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.10% of Harris worth $21,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRS. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Harris by 39.2% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Harris in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Harris in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Harris in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Harris by 25.1% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Harris from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Harris to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Harris from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.43.

Shares of NYSE HRS remained flat at $$184.96 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.42. Harris Co. has a one year low of $123.24 and a one year high of $200.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.48.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

