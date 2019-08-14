Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,906,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,200,000 after buying an additional 768,550 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,972,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,465,000 after buying an additional 695,987 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,384,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,141,000 after buying an additional 1,665,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,855,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,337,000 after buying an additional 142,293 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

CL stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,639. The stock has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

In other news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 175,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $12,758,502.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,125,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,792,421.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $1,446,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,127,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,652,340.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 480,580 shares of company stock valued at $34,582,141. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

