Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $11,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 452.9% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 444,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,861,000 after buying an additional 364,333 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 103,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.87. 39,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,767,989. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Devin W. Stockfish bought 5,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $119,640.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.