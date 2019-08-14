Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 2,250 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.08% of Kellogg worth $13,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of K. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $5,484,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock worth $33,914,000 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on K. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Consumer Edge downgraded Kellogg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays set a $62.00 target price on Kellogg and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.58. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.98.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 51.73%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

