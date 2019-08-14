Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.56

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.56 and last traded at $26.05, with a volume of 2572839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Barclays set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.68.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 37,093,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,480 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 435.8% during the 2nd quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 1,243,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,516,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,004,000 after purchasing an additional 957,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,066,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,147,000 after purchasing an additional 798,994 shares during the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

