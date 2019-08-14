Kuende Price Down 51.5% Over Last 7 Days (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Kuende has a market cap of $225,810.00 and $1,435.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kuende has traded down 51.5% against the dollar. One Kuende token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Sistemkoin and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kuende alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.79 or 0.04534858 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00048424 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000919 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Kuende

Kuende (CRYPTO:KUE) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 659,332,583 tokens. The official website for Kuende is kuende.com. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende.

Buying and Selling Kuende

Kuende can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, CoinBene and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuende Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuende and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.