La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $415.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) will announce sales of $415.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $410.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $420.10 million. La-Z-Boy posted sales of $384.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover La-Z-Boy.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $453.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LZB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Sidoti lowered La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered La-Z-Boy from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

NYSE:LZB traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,770. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.75. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 401.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La-Z-Boy (LZB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.