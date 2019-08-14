Lambda (LAMB) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last Week

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Lambda has a market capitalization of $114.91 million and approximately $32.30 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Huobi, BitMax and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lambda alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00270632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.01335918 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00022574 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00094600 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 619,177,198 tokens. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Huobi, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.