Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 257,442 Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 257,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,000. Big Lots makes up about 0.6% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.66% of Big Lots at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Big Lots by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,846,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,397,000 after buying an additional 1,183,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth about $18,393,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Big Lots in the first quarter worth about $513,000.

Get Big Lots alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BIG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $23.00 target price on shares of Big Lots and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

Shares of BIG traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $21.67. 37,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,959. The stock has a market cap of $826.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $50.35.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.