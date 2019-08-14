Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Stock Price Down 1%

Lara Exploration Ltd (CVE:LRA) was down 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48, approximately 60,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 20,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The company has a market cap of $18.35 million and a PE ratio of -6.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.47.

About Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA)

Lara Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, tin, nickel, iron, phosphate, vanadium, titanium, and coal deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 8 projects in Brazil; 15 prospects in Peru; and five coal and phosphate projects in Colombia and Chile.

