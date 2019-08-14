LBRY Credits Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8,563.00 (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, LBRY Credits has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $8,563.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00272122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.27 or 0.01396235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023656 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00096886 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000441 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 623,820,942 coins and its circulating supply is 260,272,008 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.