Lcnb Corp Cuts Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Lcnb Corp reduced its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southern by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,560,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,543,210,000 after purchasing an additional 589,516 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Southern by 24.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,907,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,763,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,667 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Southern by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,148,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,841,000 after purchasing an additional 135,170 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Southern by 9.6% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,681,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,330,000 after purchasing an additional 849,842 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.10.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,607.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 769,547 shares of company stock valued at $42,411,331 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.67. 6,185,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,574,677. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.18. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $58.78.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

