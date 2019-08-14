Lcnb Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Lcnb Corp decreased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,981,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,594,000 after buying an additional 41,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,356,000 after purchasing an additional 323,714 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PNC traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,554. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.47. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $108.45 and a twelve month high of $147.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.41.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $10,547,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,179 shares in the company, valued at $92,419,082.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 14,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $1,983,329.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,484 shares in the company, valued at $18,810,598.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,242 shares of company stock worth $19,853,468 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

