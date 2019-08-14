Lcnb Corp Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,116.4% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $61.55. The stock had a trading volume of 14,004,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,005,854. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $69.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

