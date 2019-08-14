Lcnb Corp Makes New $209,000 Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Lcnb Corp acquired a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 20,154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 587,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,758,000 after purchasing an additional 584,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,078,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,015,097,000 after purchasing an additional 437,110 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 620,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,465,000 after purchasing an additional 403,800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,083,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,220,000 after purchasing an additional 403,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ecolab by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,626,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,091,000 after purchasing an additional 301,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. UBS Group set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.83. The stock had a trading volume of 225,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,020. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.84. The company has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.77 and a fifty-two week high of $209.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $712,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,421.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 6,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.04, for a total transaction of $1,146,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,809.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,650 shares of company stock valued at $18,898,540 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

