Lcnb Corp Purchases 38 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lcnb Corp lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of Lcnb Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 699 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $7.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,167.00. 407,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,290. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,153.65. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $970.11 and a one year high of $1,289.27. The firm has a market cap of $823.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,373.93.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.14, for a total value of $32,754.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,291.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total transaction of $71,960.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $404,645.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,123 shares of company stock worth $2,553,758. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

