LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.87

LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.87 and last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 2345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Get LEG & GEN GRP P/S alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.32.

LEG & GEN GRP P/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG & GEN GRP P/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG & GEN GRP P/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.