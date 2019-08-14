Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Short Interest Update

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 296,400 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the June 30th total of 335,300 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Shares of LEGH stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $13.05. 67,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $322.64 million and a P/E ratio of 12.20. Legacy Housing has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $14.99.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other news, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 5,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $65,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $1,298,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,528 shares of company stock worth $1,742,805.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Gratia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 27,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,048 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $755,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 23,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

