Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $45.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 million.

LEGH traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.27. 40,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Legacy Housing has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $320.16 million and a PE ratio of 12.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $66,370.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $51,452.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,528 shares of company stock worth $1,742,805.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.