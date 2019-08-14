Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Legacy Reserves Inc (NASDAQ:LGCY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.02. Legacy Reserves shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 5,127,239 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Legacy Reserves from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Reserves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Legacy Reserves from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.68 million, a PE ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04.

In other Legacy Reserves news, major shareholder Baines Creek Capital, Llc sold 3,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGCY. Baines Creek Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Reserves by 2.2% in the first quarter. Baines Creek Capital LLC now owns 24,688,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after buying an additional 535,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Legacy Reserves in the fourth quarter valued at $521,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Legacy Reserves in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Reserves by 254.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 102,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Reserves by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 73,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Reserves Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGCY)

Legacy Reserves Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on the horizontal development of unconventional plays in the Permian Basin and the management of shallow-decline oil and natural gas wells in the regions of Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent.

