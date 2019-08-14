Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.20. Lendlease Group shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 2,122,166 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$14.23.

Lendlease Group Company Profile (ASX:LLC)

LendLease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Development, Construction, and Investments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.