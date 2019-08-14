Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A’s (LSXMA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $67.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

“We updated our LSXMA (whose primary asset is a 71% stake in BUY rated SIRI) sum-of-the-parts valuation methodology for the recent results/10-Q filing, and today’s $0.70 increase in our SIRI (BUY) target price to $7.70 (on a move to a YE’20 target from YE’19) which led to a $7 increase in our target price to $67. Please refer to today’s SIRI note for the detailed logic around our SIRI (BUY) investment thesis/risks. Today, Liberty SIRI still trades at a whopping 30% discount to its SIRI holdings or $5.5B.”,” Pivotal Research’s analyst wrote.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $40.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.73. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1 year low of $34.92 and a 1 year high of $47.54.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $46,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 226.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 36.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

