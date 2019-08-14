Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,383 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $26,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 302.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

LSXMK stock opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $47.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.96.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

