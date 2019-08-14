Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 102.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,505 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Life Storage worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 250.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 24,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,580,000 after acquiring an additional 42,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Life Storage by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $101.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.95. Life Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $103.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.54). Life Storage had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Life Storage Inc will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James raised Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

In other news, Director Charles E. Lannon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $206,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,124,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

