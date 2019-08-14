LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Issues FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.62-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $235-245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.94 million.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LifeVantage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

LFVN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.12. 60,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,180. LifeVantage has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $154.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.66.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

