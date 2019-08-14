Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Market Cap Achieves $10.58 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $10.58 million and $3.22 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 25% against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.74 or 0.00026861 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and BtcTrade.im.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00759334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012234 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000775 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00014616 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.