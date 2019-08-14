Lightspeed POS (LSPD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Lightspeed POS (TSE: LSPD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/12/2019 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$52.00.

8/9/2019 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2019 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2019 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$22.00 to C$37.00.

8/9/2019 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$52.00.

8/6/2019 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$45.00.

7/30/2019 – Lightspeed POS had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2019 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$50.00.

7/25/2019 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2019 – Lightspeed POS had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LSPD traded down C$3.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$39.73. The company had a trading volume of 630,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,447. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$39.56. Lightspeed POS Inc has a 52 week low of C$18.05 and a 52 week high of C$49.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.19.

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

