Linda (LINDA) Market Cap Hits $6.44 Million

Linda (CURRENCY:LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Linda coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Nanex, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Linda has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar. Linda has a total market cap of $6.44 million and $169.00 worth of Linda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Linda

Linda (CRYPTO:LINDA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2017. Linda’s total supply is 13,437,823,020 coins and its circulating supply is 13,243,946,781 coins. Linda’s official Twitter account is @Lindaproject. The official website for Linda is lindacoin.com.

Linda Coin Trading

Linda can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Graviex, Cryptopia, BitFlip, Stocks.Exchange, Nanex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linda using one of the exchanges listed above.

