Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.37

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 1226058 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LGF.A. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Lions Gate Entertainment to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Imperial Capital downgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

