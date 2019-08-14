Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 210 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Biegel & Waller LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 62.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total transaction of $267,742.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,495.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 133,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $25,110,646.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 675,183 shares of company stock worth $126,091,951 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $5.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.15. 3,875,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,096,547. The stock has a market cap of $535.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.35. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $208.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

