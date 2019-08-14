Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $48.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.56 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 61,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 157,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $820,000. 45.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

