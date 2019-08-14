Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Raised to $376.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $356.00 to $376.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.84% from the company’s current price.

LMT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.86.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $372.88. 185,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,347. The company has a market cap of $106.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $241.18 and a fifty-two week high of $381.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total value of $366,596.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $540,209. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. bought 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,537.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 304.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 406.7% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

