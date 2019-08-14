Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys 32,950 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,950 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIF. Baltimore Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $610,000. Weik Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 37,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $892,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 616,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,111,000 after acquiring an additional 122,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE TIF opened at $83.79 on Wednesday. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $73.04 and a 1-year high of $138.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 4.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.32.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TIF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $98.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $91.85 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC set a $122.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.21.

In related news, Director Francesco Trapani sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $23,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew W. Hart sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $241,262.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,146.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,577 shares of company stock valued at $24,346,681. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.