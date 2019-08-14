Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,854,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,308,000 after buying an additional 998,205 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,276,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 142,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,713,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,377,000 after purchasing an additional 258,303 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,778,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,132,000 after purchasing an additional 58,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 55.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,077,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,457,000 after purchasing an additional 737,560 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Charles S. Boone sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $692,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities cut shares of Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

ORI opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Old Republic International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

