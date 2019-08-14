Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.10% of PS Business Parks worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 81.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter worth about $994,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter worth about $990,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks stock opened at $174.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. PS Business Parks Inc has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $179.91.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $107.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.10 million. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.70%. Research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.91%.

In other news, insider John W. Petersen sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $156,302.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total value of $207,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,847 shares of company stock worth $1,110,924. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

