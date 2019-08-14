Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Trims Stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 78,831 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.18% of Cabot worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 409.2% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBT opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. Cabot Corp has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $67.02.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.86 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Cabot Corp will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBT shares. Northcoast Research set a $45.00 target price on Cabot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cabot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Cabot from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

