LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Short Interest Down 40.3% in July

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the June 30th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 58.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,174,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 434,017 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,043,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 27,829 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 933,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 14,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LYTS. Zacks Investment Research cut LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

LYTS stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,356. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93. LSI Industries has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $105.05 million, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.59.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

