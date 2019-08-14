Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,652,200 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the June 30th total of 8,148,800 shares. Approximately 34.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Shares of LL traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,664,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,124. The company has a market cap of $237.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $18.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $288.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.81 million. Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Knowles bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,241 shares in the company, valued at $822,017.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles E. Tyson bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,875.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 703,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 385.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 16,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LL. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.