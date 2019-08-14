Luna Coin Hits Market Cap of $7,931.00 (LUNA)

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Luna Coin has a total market capitalization of $7,931.00 and approximately $374.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Luna Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last week, Luna Coin has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Luna Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00271753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.77 or 0.01364960 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00023126 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00096335 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Luna Coin Coin Profile

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. The official message board for Luna Coin is lunacoin.org/forum. Luna Coin’s official website is bitluna.org.

Luna Coin Coin Trading

Luna Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Luna Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Luna Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Luna Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Luna Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.