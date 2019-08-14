LUXCoin (LUX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,380.00

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00002484 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $4,380.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Argentum (ARG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 8,185,839 coins and its circulating supply is 6,185,839 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LUXCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

