Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 1,768 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,461 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,596,532 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $547,679,000 after acquiring an additional 804,760 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,177,174 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $483,820,000 after acquiring an additional 334,024 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,064,867 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $314,438,000 after acquiring an additional 15,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,086 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $258,857,000 after acquiring an additional 113,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,943,992 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $296,031,000 after acquiring an additional 137,181 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.01.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.21. 62,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,203. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $114.79 and a twelve month high of $189.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 10.14%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

