Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,503 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 53,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.83. 423,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,982. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.66 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.