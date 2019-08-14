Lyell Wealth Management LP Grows Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,393 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises approximately 1.7% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 256,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $77,031,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,346 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $555,173,000 after buying an additional 170,046 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 130.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 18.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,464 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Illumina to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.92.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $6.96 on Wednesday, reaching $287.03. 36,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,361. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $268.62 and a one year high of $380.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.12 million. Illumina had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,220 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.70, for a total transaction of $377,834.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.28, for a total transaction of $3,492,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,050,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,458 shares of company stock worth $16,527,618. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

