Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $7.28 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems accounts for about 2.2% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,538,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,382,000 after purchasing an additional 547,246 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,269,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $795,344,000 after purchasing an additional 342,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,693,000 after purchasing an additional 179,262 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,187,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,625,000 after purchasing an additional 28,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 866,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,939,000 after purchasing an additional 62,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $122.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.94.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.69, for a total transaction of $131,355.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,355.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total transaction of $700,594.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,556.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,839 shares of company stock worth $12,607,413 in the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VEEV traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,932. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.46. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $79.26 and a 12 month high of $176.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 126.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $244.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

