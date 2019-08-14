Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 9,275 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4,116.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 412.0% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $5.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,857. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.41 and a 52-week high of $155.22. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 32.39%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total transaction of $136,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,470.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $1,487,744.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

