LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given a $70.00 Price Target by Daiwa Capital Markets Analysts

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) has been given a $70.00 price target by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on LYFT from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.61.

Get LYFT alerts:

Shares of LYFT stock traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,210,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,242,808. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.52. LYFT has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.98. The company had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.64 million. LYFT’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LYFT will post -11.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in LYFT by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 13,308 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in LYFT during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in LYFT during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LYFT during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in LYFT by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.