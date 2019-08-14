LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $77.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LyondellBasell’s profits declined year over year in second-quarter 2019. Adjusted earnings and sales also trailed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is executing its expansion projects to leverage the U.S. natural gas liquids advantage. Its HDPE project is likely to boost capacity and contribute to earnings. It is also on track with its PO/TBA project. The buyout of A. Schulman will generate significant cost synergies. The buyout doubles its existing compounding business and creates a platform for future growth. LyondellBasell is also committed to boost shareholder returns by leveraging healthy cash flows. Moreover, it has outperformed the industry year to date. However, LyondellBasell is exposed to raw material cost pressure. Its olefins margins are under pressure. It is also seeing pressure in the refining business.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an underweight rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 price target on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.18.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $75.61 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $72.32 and a one year high of $116.63. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,370,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 305.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 26,723 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

